Babson Among Top MBA Programs For Finance Careers According To Financial Times

Newswise — Babson College’s F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business full-time MBA program has been recognized as one of the top 50 for a career in finance worldwide, according to the Finan­cial Times (FT) Top MBAs for Finance 2018 ranking.

Babson’s­ MBA program also has been named:

7 worldwide, No. 4 in the U.S. for career progress. This rank measures changes in alumni’s level of seniority before and after earning their MBA. According to the ranking, 67 percent of Babson’s full-time MBAs start the program as a finance professional, and ultimately go on to advance their careers in the same industry after graduation.





16 worldwide, No. 9 in the U.S. for salary increase. This measure looks at the average difference in alumni salary before and after their MBA. Babson MBA alumni enjoy an average salary of $154,000 three years after graduation: an average 126 percent increase.

Learn more about Babson’s MBA career outcomes »

“We are proud to again be named one of the best MBA programs for finance careers worldwide,” said Mark Potter, Dean of Babson’s F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business. “Our finance faculty and state-of-the-art programs and resources offer students the experiential learning opportunities necessary to succeed, and our investment in the industry is further enriched by this recognition from Financial Times.”

From Financial Times: "The list is a spin-off from the FT Global MBA ranking, which was published in January. It is based on the number of alumni who reported finding work in finance, banking, or fintech startups three years after graduation. The most successful schools have retained their value to the banks, venture capitalists, and asset management firms by teaching skills for a changing world of disruptive business models and digital finance. They also tend to be institutions that nurture students who wish to launch their own ventures."

Finance at Babson

For those looking to specialize in finance, Babson also offers a Master of Science in Finance (MSF) degree. This program provides students an in-depth financial and quantitative knowledge combined with sophisticated problem-solving, practical application, ethical judgment, and professional development and communication skills.

The Stephen D. Cutler Center for Investments and Finance also is a key campus resource for advancing the understanding and practice of investments and finance. Both students and alumni are given access to a state-of-the-art finance lab, harboring the technological tools and information used by the most sophisticated industry professionals, and are offered relevant curricular support and cocurricular activities, enabling them to be highly effective in finance and investments careers around the world.

A core program of the Cutler Center is the Babson College Fund—an accredited course in which specially selected students from both the undergraduate and graduate schools manage a $2 million portion of the Babson College endowment. The fund seeks to provide a rich educational experience through the development of investment research skills and the acquisition of portfolio management experience.

About Babson College

Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader for Entrepreneurship of All Kinds®. The top-rankedcollege for entrepreneurship education, Babson is a dynamic living and learning laboratory where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society. We prepare the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in a common purpose to make a difference in the world, and have an impact on organizations of all sizes and types. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value.