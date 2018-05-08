Disaster Research Experts Examine Response and Evacuations During the Hawaii Volcano Eruption

Newswise — Tricia Wachtendorf and Jim Kendra, from the University of Delaware's Disaster Research Center, can talk about the ongoing disaster on Hawaii's Big Island, where lava from the Kilauea volcano is destroying homes and forcing evacuations. They can talk about how organizations respond to the disaster (evacuation plans, supplies) and the social behavior of individuals as the event unfolds.

Wachtendorf has studied the responses in the wake of the 2001 terrorist attack in New York; the 2004 tsunamis in India and Sri Lanka; and Hurricanes Sandy (2012) and Katrina (2005). Kendra has also studied human behavior following disasters, including the World Trade Center attack, hurricanes, tsunamis and earthquakes. The paid recently met with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other civic leaders to discuss community experiences in crisis response and resilience building, are available for interviews.