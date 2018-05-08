Bush School Middle East Expert Gregory Gause Available To Discuss The Iran Deal

Newswise — As President Donald Trump prepares to announce whether the United States will stay in the Iran nuclear deal or withdraw, Middle East international affairs expert and Texas A&M University Bush School of Government & Public Service professor Gregory Gause said that two major questions will arise should the U.S. exit.

“The first question is how will the Iranians react. Will they now reject the limitations agreed to on their nuclear program? The second is how the Europeans will react. Will they continue to push the Iranians to stay in the agreement as the price of keeping economic sanctions off?” Gause said. “The answer to the first question depends on the answer to the second question. And the answer to the second question depends on the details of what President Trump announces today.”

Gause is available to discuss the deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, with media this week.

Gause serves as professor and head of the Bush School’s Department of International Affairs. His research focuses on the international politics of the Middle East, with a particular interest in the Arabian Peninsula and the Persian Gulf. He has published three books, the most recent is “The International Relations of the Persian Gulf” (Cambridge University Press, 2010). His articles have appeared in Foreign Affairs, Foreign Policy, Security Studies, Middle East Journal and The National Interest as well as other journals and edited volumes. He has testified on Persian Gulf issues before the Committee on International Relations of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee.