Expert Available on Hawaii's Emergency Evacuation

Newswise — An expert in emergency evacuations, Hani S. Mahmassani can offer perspective on whether people in the path of the Kilauea volcano eruption should evacuate, how long evacuation can take and best practices for large-scale evacuations.

Mahmassani is a professor of civil and environmental engineering in Northwestern University's McCormick School of Engineering and the William A. Patterson Distinguished Chair in Transportation at Northwestern. He studies multimodal transportation systems analysis; planning and operations; dynamic network modeling and optimization; large-scale human infrastructure systems; and real-time operation of logistics and distribution systems.

He can be reached directly at masmah@northwestern.edu.

