Expert Available on Hawaii's Emergency Evacuation
Article ID: 694218
Released: 8-May-2018 1:05 PM EDT
Source Newsroom: Northwestern University
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
Newswise — An expert in emergency evacuations, Hani S. Mahmassani can offer perspective on whether people in the path of the Kilauea volcano eruption should evacuate, how long evacuation can take and best practices for large-scale evacuations.
Mahmassani is a professor of civil and environmental engineering in Northwestern University's McCormick School of Engineering and the William A. Patterson Distinguished Chair in Transportation at Northwestern. He studies multimodal transportation systems analysis; planning and operations; dynamic network modeling and optimization; large-scale human infrastructure systems; and real-time operation of logistics and distribution systems.
He can be reached directly at masmah@northwestern.edu.
More news at Northwestern Now
Find experts on our Faculty Experts Hub
Follow @NUSources for expert perspectives