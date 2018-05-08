 
< Previous Article Return to Article List

Expert Available on Hawaii's Emergency Evacuation

Article ID: 694218

Released: 8-May-2018 1:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Northwestern University

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Geology, Travel and Transportation, Volcanoes, Local - Illinois, Local - Chicago Metro
KEYWORDS
  • Evacuation, evacuation analysis, Evacuation plans, Transportation, Hawaii,
  • Volcano, Volcanic Eruption
  • + Show More

    • Hani S. Mahmassani

    Newswise — An expert in emergency evacuations, Hani S. Mahmassani can offer perspective on whether people in the path of the Kilauea volcano eruption should evacuate, how long evacuation can take and best practices for large-scale evacuations.

    Mahmassani is a professor of civil and environmental engineering in Northwestern University's McCormick School of Engineering and the William A. Patterson Distinguished Chair in Transportation at Northwestern. He studies multimodal transportation systems analysis; planning and operations; dynamic network modeling and optimization; large-scale human infrastructure systems; and real-time operation of logistics and distribution systems.

    He can be reached directly at masmah@northwestern.edu.

    More news at Northwestern Now
    Find experts on our Faculty Experts Hub
    Follow @NUSources for expert perspectives

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!