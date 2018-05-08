DHS S&T Selects Boise Startup Intelleuron to Develop Intelligent SUAS for Border Patrol Mission

Release Date: May 8, 2018

Newswise — WASHINGTON— The Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) today announced a $199,977 award to Intelleuron, LLC to design, develop and test intelligent reconnaissance technology for small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) in support of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) mission.

The project is awarded under the Silicon Valley Innovation Program (SVIP) Other Transaction Solicitation (OTS) authority, which offers funding to non-traditional performers who can provide solutions to some of the toughest threats facing DHS and the homeland security mission.

Founded in 2010 and based in Boise, Idaho, Intelleuron received the award for its adaptive sUAS platform. This project plans to develop capabilities that allow USBP agents to use sUAS to more effectively and safely carry out the border security mission through automatic identification of potential threats, such as armed smugglers. Additionally, the Intellueron sUAS system is both portable and resilient in all types of terrain and weather, which supports CBP’s deployments of SUAS in rural and remote areas along the border.

“Ensuring the safety of front line officers and agents is a top priority for both CBP and S&T. Technology that identifies threats to CBP agents enables those agents to defuse potentially dangerous situations proactively,” said SVIP Managing Director Melissa Ho. “We are excited to see how Intelleuron’s technology will evolve over the course of this project.”

Companies participating in SVIP are eligible for up to $800,000 in non-dilutive funding over four phases to adapt commercial technologies for homeland security use cases. S&T awarded Intelleuron under the SVIP solicitation Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) – HSHQDC-16-R-00114 in support of the CBP mission.

For more information on future SVIP OTS solicitations visit http://scitech.dhs.gov/hsip or contact dhs-silicon-valley@hq.dhs.gov.