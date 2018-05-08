NYIT Adds Two Entrepreneurial Financial Strategists to Its Board

Newswise — Henry C. “Hank” Foley, Ph.D., president of New York Institute of Technology (NYIT), today announced that two executives with proven track records in organizational leadership, financial services management, technology, and business innovation have been appointed to NYIT’s Board of Trustees:

Catherine A. Allen, chairman and CEO of The Santa Fe Group, a strategic consulting company specializing in cybersecurity, risk management and emerging technologies.

Henry Iervolino, J.D., (B.S. '82), president and CEO of Triton Capital Management, LLC, the investment management firm he founded.

“The leadership and entrepreneurship expertise that both of these new trustees bring to our board is strategically aligned with what NYIT represents for our students, and for whom they are tremendous role models,” said Foley.

For more than 30 years, Catherine Allen has guided international organizations in technology strategy and financial services as a thought leader in business innovation and cybersecurity. In addition to leading The Santa Fe Group, she serves as a board member of Synovus Financial Corporation, El Paso Electric Company, and Analytics Pros and is a member of many nonprofit boards in New Mexico. She is co-chair of the University of Missouri’s capital campaign and is actively involved in supporting and/or governing numerous arts, cultural, and educational organizations.

She was the founding CEO of financial services industry consortium BITS, which under her leadership created best practices in more than 30 areas of financial services management. Earlier in her career, Allen served in senior executive positions at Citicorp in the retail, bankcards, and corporate technology divisions. She also has served as a director of corporate planning for Dun and Bradstreet and as a consultant to CBS, Inc. on new technologies and international trade while a professor at American University’s Kogod College of Business Administration.

In 2007, US Banker Magazine recognized Allen with a lifetime achievement award for her outstanding contributions to financial services and technology. In 2013, she received a lifetime achievement award for her contributions to technology from the Executive Women’s Forum, among other accolades. She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia as well as an honorary doctorate conferred in 2005, a master’s degree from the University of Maryland and is ABD from The George Washington University.

“I am thrilled to work with President Hank Foley again and to help create more opportunities for students and faculty as we grow this institution to serve the community and nation. We are a country made great by its diversity and hunger to have a better life. Education is one of the most important levers to do that. I look forward to joining the Board of Trustees and doing what I can to make that happen,” Allen said.

For more than a decade, Henry Iervolino has been leading Triton Capital Management, which specializes in providing investment advisory services for institutional and high net worth clients. Prior to founding the company in 2005, he was a senior vice president at Scudder Asset Management, where he led four departments, including new product development, and more than 300 people. He has also held positions of increasing responsibility at firms including Merrill Lynch & Co., Dreyfus Asset Management Co., Citigroup, and Kidder Peabody & Company. In addition to earning a bachelor’s degree in finance from NYIT, he earned a J.D. from St. John’s University School of Law.

“NYIT has played a major role in shaping the course of my life. The education I received there as well as the lifelong mentoring from Coach Bob Hirshfield has prepared me to face and conquer all the challenges life has thrown my way. I look forward to assisting President Foley in implementing his strategic commitment to make NYIT the school of choice for both students and parents in their college search,” Iervolino said.

Upon graduating from NYIT, where he received a full baseball scholarship and served as captain of the men’s varsity baseball team for three years, Iervolino played professional baseball for two years. He was a member of the inaugural “class” of NYIT Athletics Hall of Fame in 1999 and regularly returns to campus to mentor current student-athletes.

