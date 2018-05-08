APA Names Chief of Professional Practice

Newswise — WASHINGTON – Jared L. Skillings, PhD, ABPP, has been named chief of professional practice of the American Psychological Association, responsible for promoting the practice of psychology and the availability of behavioral health services through federal and state legislative advocacy, legal and regulatory initiatives, and public education.

Skillings’ professional career includes leadership roles within large group practice settings and complex, integrated health systems. He joins APA after six years as chief of psychology for Spectrum Health System in Grand Rapids, Michigan, a $5.7 billion enterprise with more than 26,000 employees, 12 hospitals and 180 outpatient service locations. In his role at Spectrum, Skillings led behavioral health strategy; program and talent development, clinical access, quality and safety; financial management; and system integration. Under his leadership, the number of behavioral health providers increased from five to 58 (including 32 psychologists), and psychology was integrated into primary care and specialty services, including cardiology and surgery. Skillings also facilitated the granting of full medical staff privileges for psychologists, as well as physician status for employment contracting and benefits. In his role as a clinician, he conducted psychotherapy for patients with complex health conditions and pre-surgical psychological evaluations for heart and lung transplant patients.

“Dr. Skillings possesses impressive management and practitioner credentials, as well as a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities faced by practicing psychologists,” APA CEO Arthur C. Evans Jr., PhD, said in announcing the appointment. “He is dynamic, visionary and innovative, and brings a record of clinical excellence, integrity and deep appreciation for diversity, educational standards and science.”

The chief of professional practice is one of the top positions within APA, with responsibility for positioning psychologists and the practice of psychology for the future, Evans said. “In this post, Dr. Skillings will be responsible for expanding the association’s working relationships with key stakeholders, including leaders in state and federal government, the insurance industry and other professional organizations, as well as APA boards and committees and state, provincial and territorial psychological associations. His job will include ensuring a place for psychologists in the health care marketplace and applied settings, and charting a path forward for the association and the profession.

Skillings called it an honor to be selected as APA’s chief of professional practice. “The American Psychological Association has a distinguished history of representing and advocating for practicing psychologists, developing best practices, and improving the quality and perceived value of the services we provide in our communities,” he said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to demonstrate the value of our profession and to position psychology to capitalize on new opportunities well into the future.”

Earlier in his career, Skillings spent three years as director of behavioral medicine at the Pine Rest Professional Practice Group, the largest independent group practice in the United States. He is also an assistant professor of psychiatry and surgery at the Michigan State University, College of Human Medicine.

In 2015, Skillings became the first early career psychologist in the United States to be triple board-certified by the American Board of Professional Psychology in clinical psychology, clinical health psychology, and behavioral and cognitive psychology. His various leadership positions include serving as 2018 president of the Michigan Psychological Association; 2017-18 chair of the ABPP Council of Presidents of Psychology Specialty Academies; 2017 chair of APA’s Board of Professional Affairs; and 2016 president of the American Academy of Clinical Health Psychology. He is a member of APA Divs. 12 (Society of Clinical Psychology), 31 (State, Provincial and Territorial Psychological Associations), 38 (Health Psychology) and 42 (Independent Practice).

Skillings completed his PhD in clinical psychology at the University of Toledo, with an internship in health psychology at the University of Miami Medical School/Jackson Memorial Health System. His two-year fellowship was in primary care psychology at the Michigan State University/McLaren Regional Medical Center.

He succeeds Katherine C. Nordal, PhD, who retired after leading APA’s Practice Directorate for 10 years. Skillings is slated to assume his new position on July 2.