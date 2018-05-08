The ‘Indoor Generation’: New, Global Research Shows Vast Misconceptions Regarding How Much Time People Spend Indoors, Understanding Of Potential Health Impacts Of Indoor Air Pollutants, Especially For Children

Newswise — The World Health Organization (WHO) and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have estimated people in Northern Europe and North America spend 90% of their time indoors. However, new, comprehensive research study examining the perceptions and beliefs of 16,000 people across 14 countries in Europe and North America reveals a dramatic disconnect regarding the reality vs. perceptions about the amount of time people spend indoors, as well as understandings of indoor air pollutants and their potential health risks. According to the research, conducted by YouGov in March and April 2018 on behalf of The Velux Group, shockingly few respondents could accurately estimate the actual time spent indoors and seventy-seven (77%) were not aware indoor air can be up to five times more polluted than outdoor air. Children’s bedrooms were identified as the room with the most polluted indoor air quality in homes.

The report, under strict embargo until May 15, contains both comprehensive global summaries, as well as demographic and country breakdowns of respondents from the U.S., Canada, Great Britain, Czech Republic, Germany, France, Italy, Austria, Denmark, Switzerland, Spain, Belgium, Slovakia, and Netherlands. For an advance copy of the embargoed report “The Indoor Generation: The Effects of Modern Living on Health, Well-being and Productivity”, and related media materials, contact elwhite@webershandwick.com.