Zebrafish for Toxicology Testing, Dietary Intervention for Pulmonary Injury & In Vitro Screening Featured in ToxSci

Article ID: 694243

Released: 8-May-2018 5:30 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Society of Toxicology

CITATIONS

Toxicological Sciences, Volume 163 Issue 1, May 2018

    • Newswise — Zebrafish have become an increasingly important model for toxicological studies, and the May 2018 issue of Toxicological Sciences, features a historical perspective and contemporary review of their use in toxicology as part of the year-long Toxicological Sciences 20th anniversary celebration:

    In addition, Toxicological Sciences Volume 163, Issue 1 features:

    Toxicological Sciences is the official journal of the Society of Toxicology (SOT), a professional and scholarly organization of more than 8,000 scientists from academic institutions, government, and industry representing the great variety of individuals who practice toxicology in the US and abroad. Visit SOT online at www.toxicology.org.

