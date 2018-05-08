Zebrafish for Toxicology Testing, Dietary Intervention for Pulmonary Injury & In Vitro Screening Featured in ToxSci
Newswise — Zebrafish have become an increasingly important model for toxicological studies, and the May 2018 issue of Toxicological Sciences, features a historical perspective and contemporary review of their use in toxicology as part of the year-long Toxicological Sciences 20th anniversary celebration:
- Historical Perspective: The Rise of Zebrafish as a Model for Toxicology (Free to Read)
- Contemporary Review: Making Waves: New Developments in Toxicology With the Zebrafish (Free to Read)
In addition, Toxicological Sciences Volume 163, Issue 1 features:
- Editor’s Highlight: Ozone-Induced Vascular Contractility and Pulmonary Injury Are Differentially Impacted by Diets Enriched With Coconut Oil, Fish Oil, and Olive Oil
- Editor’s Highlight: Stochastic Pharmacokinetic-Pharmacodynamic Modeling for Assessing the Systemic Health Risk of Perfluorooctanoate (PFOA) (Open Access)
- Editor’s Highlight: Evaluating In Vitro-In Vivo Extrapolation of Toxicokinetics
- Editor’s Highlight: In Vitro Screening for Seizure Liability Using Microelectrode Array Technology
