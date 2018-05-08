Volcanologist Can Speak About the Plumbing, Life Cycle of Different Volcanoes

George Bergantz is a geologist who studies the physics of magmas. His research group at the University of Washington in Seattle uses a diverse set of tools—computer modeling, lab experiments, and fieldwork—to study volcanoes.

Bergantz specializes the transport of magma in Earth’s deep crust and mantle, as well as the life cycles of volcanic systems. He has done extensive field studies in Italy, Greece, Chile, Argentina and other sites.

Bergantz is following the events in Hawaii and is available to discuss the current eruptions at Kilauea volcano, and how this system compares to other volcanoes. He can be reached at 206-685-4972 or bergantz@uw.edu.