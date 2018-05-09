Babson College Establishes Women In Technology Board

Newswise — Babson College has launched the Babson Women in Technology Board in support of the Babson Women in Technology Initiative (B-WIT). B-WIT’s mission is to further support Babson women in the technology industry by providing resources, a professional network, and career advice about various technology-based careers and required competencies.

In March 2017, Babson announced the first cohort of Women in Technology Student Fellows for the Women in Technology Initiative.

“We created the Women in Technology Board to learn from business leaders and build a mentorship network for our students interested in careers in the technology industry,” says Ruben Mancha, assistant professor of Information Technology at Babson. “The B-WIT initiative is fortunate to count with an outstanding group of experienced professionals and the support of Ian Lapp, dean of the Undergraduate School, and Keith Rollag, incoming dean of the Graduate School. In the 2018-2019 academic year, the Board of Advisors will guide the development of a Women in Technology program to reinforce Babson College’s position in advancing women-led technological entrepreneurship.”

The B-WIT is an initiative led by the Babson Faculty and Graduate Fellows, along with the recently instated B-WIT Board of Advisors. The duties of the B-WIT Board of Advisors include ensuring the continuity and effectiveness of the B-WIT initiative, reviewing yearly goals, supporting the Women in Technology Fellows in their goals, and assess the success of the initiative.

