Two Penn Clinicians Among This Year’s Melanoma Research Foundation Honorees

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA – The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is honoring two Penn clinicians for their tireless work in caring for patients. Ari D. Brooks, MD, a professor of Surgery in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, the director of Endocrine and Oncologic Surgery in Penn’s Abramson Cancer Center, and the director of the Integrated Breast Center at Pennsylvania Hospital, will receive the 2018 Humanitarian Award. Suzanne McGettigan, CRNP, a Nurse Practitioner in the Abramson Cancer Center, will receive the Compassionate Care Award. Both clinicians will be honored as part of the MRF’s 5th Annual Wings of Hope of Melanoma Gala on June 13th.

The Humanitarian Award goes each year to an oncologist, dermatologist, or surgeon who is making a large impact in the melanoma community. Brooks is being honored for his commitment to and reputation for exemplary patient care and treatment.

The Compassionate Care Award is given out annually to an individual who has shown compassion, dignity, and leadership, and who offers a patient-centered approach to those in their care. McGettigan was nominated by Brooks and several of her patients for her unwavering commitment to patient care.

Melanoma is one of the fastest growing cancers in the United States and can strike men and women of all ages, races and skin types. One in 50 Americans will develop melanoma at some point in their lives, with nearly 178,000 new diagnoses expected this year alone. It is the leading cause of cancer death in women 25 to 29 years old and is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer in children and young adults aged 15 to 29. The majority of melanomas occur on the skin but can also occur in the eye, in mucous membranes, or beneath fingernails or toenails.

