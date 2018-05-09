McGinty to Receive Thorwarth Award for Radiology Leadership

Newswise — The American College of Radiology selected Geraldine McGinty, MD, MBA, FACR, as the 2018 recipient of the William T. Thorwarth, Jr., MD, Award. This honor recognizes individuals who demonstrate outstanding contributions to the field of health policy and economics for radiology. The Thorwarth Award will be bestowed on McGinty May 21 during ceremonies at the ACR 2018 Annual Meeting taking place May 19-23in Washington D.C.

McGinty is vice chair of the ACR Board of Chancellors - the first female to serve in that position. She is also a leader of the College’s Imaging 3.0™ efforts to ensure that radiologists are prepared to thrive in new alternate payment models and value-based payment systems. She is an editorial board member and reviewer for the Journal of the American College of Radiology (JACR).

Dr. McGinty is a practicing radiologist in New York, New York and a faculty member at Weill Cornell Medicine, where she serves as the chief strategy officer and chief contracting officer for the Weill Cornell Physician Organization’s more than 1,400 members. McGinty is a past chair of the ACR Commission on Economics and served as the ACR representative to the American Medical Association Relative Value Scale Update Committee.

“Dr. McGinty’s experience as ACR RUC Advisor and RUC Panel member puts her in the unique position to effectively lead radiology’s future in new payment models, through such initiatives as Imaging 3.0,” said Ezequiel Silva, MD, FACR, chair of the ACR Commission on Economics.

The William T. Thorwarth Jr., MD, Award was established in 2004 by the ACR Commission on Economics to honor members or staff who show excellence in the field of economics and health policy by way of leadership, diplomacy and integrity. It is not an annual award, but is given on a merit basis to outstanding individuals who deserve recognition for their efforts relating to economics and health policy.