Northwell Health, Harvey L. Neiman Health Policy Institute Announce Research Partnership to Improve Health Outcomes

Newswise — The Neiman Institute announced a new, four-year research partnership with Northwell Health to establish the Harvey L. Neiman Health Policy Program for Clinical Effectiveness and Outcomes Research at Northwell Health. This agreement expands on the existing imaging clinical effectiveness and outcomes research (iCEOR) program in Northwell’s Department of Radiology, which is working to determine the value of medical imaging in effectively delivering high-quality, low-cost care. All research conducted at Northwell Health is integrated with the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research and the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell.

“By conducting high-quality research, the iCEOR program will generate evidence-based imaging recommendations that lead to informed health policy decisions, helping to improve patient care and population outcomes,” said Pina Sanelli, MD, iCEOR Executive Director and Vice Chair of Research in Radiology at Northwell Health.

The research conducted in this new partnership will develop best imaging practices based on improved health outcomes that can inform policy decisions for imaging reimbursements. During the first year of the partnership, the joint steering committee was established to define the high-priority program initiatives and new research projects. The steering committee will select and establish research projects that will assess the value of imaging, based on improved health outcomes in clinical care pathways, such as utilizing advanced imaging in acute stroke care. Another key focus of research will address disparities in the utilization of imaging examinations in the United States. As part of an effort to improve access to care, researchers will analyze patterns of imaging according to age, gender, race/ethnicity, socioeconomic status, insurance, education and income levels. The partnership aims to leverage resources across the American College of Radiology’s institutional network to increase radiologist participation in these efforts on a national level.

“The Neiman Institute-Northwell Health partnership will provide valuable data to lawmakers, payers, and providers to help them make informed decisions that improve care and efficiency,” said Danny Hughes, PhD, Senior Director of the Neiman Institute, “Hopefully, we can identify real world barriers and solutions for the appropriate utilization of medical imaging.”

The Neiman Institute-Northwell Health partnership will also engage in national outreach to other institutions to educate imaging providers on the importance of clinical effectiveness and outcomes research to radiology’s future. Dr. Sanelli has already presented on the “Impact of Clinical Effectiveness and Outcomes Research on the Future of Radiology” at several medical centers as well as professional radiology and medical societies. In addition, the partnership has established a mentorship program in clinical effectiveness and outcomes research. Research investigators and clinicians at medical centers and universities around the country can participate in this program at the level of research interns, fellows and visiting scholars.

