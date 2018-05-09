American Society of Anesthesiologists Announces its Strategic Investment in ePreop, Inc.

Newswise — CHICAGO – The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), announced today that it has made a strategic investment in ePreop, Inc., a health care software and services firm that provides critical data processing tools to ASA’s affiliate, the Anesthesia Quality Institute (AQI) and software services to participants in ASA’s Perioperative Surgical Home Collaborative.

ePreop helps coordinate surgical care, standardizes quality data capture, aggregates and normalizes data, and benchmarks outcomes. The software suites include SurgicalValet and AnesthesiaValet. These platforms coordinate patient care by providing integrated tracking dashboards, advanced analytics, and clinical decision support tools. The quality platform processed over 11 million surgical procedures in 2017 and embedded workflows are now offered through EHR integrations in Cerner, Epic, Allscripts, Meditech and more.

Through a collaboration with ePreop, AQI has leveraged the company’s cutting-edge technologies to provide enhanced data reporting and innovative patient safety analytics through AQI’s Quality Concierge product. Quality Concierge helps practices compete in the marketplace, avoid CMS penalties under the Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) and the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act (MACRA), while preparing for value-based payment models.

With growing regulatory demands, changes and increasingly diverse and complex quality data reporting needs in health care, ASA’s strategic investment will ensure a continued collaborative relationship with ePreop, Inc., as well as give the Society access to the latest information and cutting-edge technology and innovations related to data and quality improvement. With this investment, ASA will also obtain a seat on ePreop, Inc.’s board of directors.

“In order to continually improve care for patients as well as successfully submit quality data to the CMS Quality Payment Program, ASA needs to provide information and services to its members that will help them be leaders in their quality improvement processes,” said ASA President James D. Grant, M.D., M.B.A., FASA. “ASA’s investment in ePreop guarantees a continued, positive relationship with a company that has proven its agility and distinction in a complex and fast-moving market.”

“ePreop is proud to partner with ASA and we are excited to bring them into the company as a strategic investor on our board,” said David Bergman, D.O., CEO and company cofounder. “This investment is validation of our past success and future potential. ePreop and ASA share a common focus to improve patient safety and help simplify practice for anesthesiologists. The regulatory environment around MACRA and alternative payment models is rapidly evolving. As we continue to lead in the surgical care coordination and quality analytics space, we are confident having ASA as a partner will help us provide the best possible service.”

THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF ANESTHESIOLOGISTS

Founded in 1905, the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) is an educational, research and scientific society with more than 52,000 members organized to raise and maintain the standards of the medical practice of anesthesiology. ASA is committed to ensuring physician anesthesiologists evaluate and supervise the medical care of patients before, during and after surgery to provide the highest quality and safest care every patient deserves.

For more information on the field of anesthesiology, visit the American Society of Anesthesiologists online at asahq.org. To learn more about the role physician anesthesiologists play in ensuring patient safety, visit asahq.org/WhenSecondsCount. Like ASA on Facebook; follow ASALifeline on Twitter.

ePreop, Inc.

Founded in 2008 by physician anesthesiologists, ePreop Inc. was created to improve patient outcomes and decrease costs in the surgical arena. The software and services standardize quality data capture, aggregate and normalize data, coordinate care, and provide a complete quality improvement framework with advanced analytics and clinical decision support tools. There are currently over 12,000 providers using the application for quality reporting management and over 31,000 total providers submitting data through the service. As healthcare becomes more complex, ePreop provides easy to use tools for surgical facilities, anesthesia practices, and payers that helps them provide higher quality care at a lower cost. For more information, visit www.epreop.com.

