Experts Available to Discuss New USPSTF Prostate Cancer Screening Guidelines

Newswise — A new guideline from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends that men ages 55-69 consult with their doctors and make individual decisions about screening for prostate cancer, reversing its 2012 recommendation against routine screening.

Expert oncologists are available to discuss the new guideline and how it could impact prostate cancer patients, including the likelihood of patients being diagnosed at earlier, more treatable stages of disease and the potential to reduce treatment delays.

Dr. Howard Sandler and Dr. Neha Vapiwala specialize in treating prostate cancer patients and have seen firsthand the impact of previous guideline changes. Dr. Sandler is a professor and chair of radiation oncology and directs the comprehensive cancer institute at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles. Dr. Vapiwala is an associate professor of radiation oncology at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine in Philadelphia and former chief of the department’s prostate oncology service.

Dr. Sandler and Dr. Vapiwala can provide phone/email comments on request and are available for audio/video interviews.

