Top-Ranked Reviewers Aren't the Top Influencers When It Comes to Online Sales, Study Says

Newswise — BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Top-ranked reviewers on online retail sites such as Amazon.com may influence purchases, but a research study from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business finds that those who post reviews less often and more informally can be seen as more trustworthy and have more of an impact on sales.

Shyam Gopinath, assistant professor of marketing at Kelley, and two co-authors of a paper accepted for publication by Marketing Science found that the influence of top-rated reviewers was limited to instances such as brand-new products or products with a high variance in existing reviews.

They studied review and sales activity for 182 new music albums released over a three-month period in early 2014 on Amazon.com, the leading music retailer, and then compared it to direct market access sales data from A.C. Nielsen. Their research was confirmed by a similar "robustness" check study of those who posted reviews of camera equipment.