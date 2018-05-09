IU Experts Available to Comment on U.S. Rise in Illness From Ticks, Mosquitoes and Fleas

Keith Clay Ticks, tick-borne disease, invasive species, environment, movement ecology, microbial symbiosis, disease and host ecology. IU Bloomington Phone: (812) 855-8158 Email: clay@indiana.edu Expert Bio A professor in the Indiana University Bloomington College of Arts and Sciences' Department of Biology, Keith Clay is a leader in the field of biology focused on studying how symbiotic relationships between organisms affect larger-scale ecological and evolutionary processes. (more) Richard Hardy Mosquito-transmitted viruses, virus replication, virus transmission. IU Bloomington Phone: (812) 856-0652 Email: rwhardy@indiana.edu Expert Bio Richard Hardy is a professor of biology in the College of Arts and Sciences whose primary research interest is the reaction of mosquito-transmitted viruses in the insect host. (more) Irene Newton Wolbachia, honey bees, symbiosis, bacteria, insects, parasites, genomics, evolution of symbionts, vector biology. IU Bloomington Phone: (812) 855-3883 Email: irnewton@indiana.edu Expert Bio Associate professor Irene Garcia Newton is a microbiologist in the Department of Biology at Indiana University Bloomington, where she conducts research on host-microbe interactions. (more) Oghenekaro Omodior Recreation accessibility as a social determinant of health-related quality of life; the role of personal protective behavior in vector-borne emerging infectious disease risk-reduction; applications of geographic information sciences (GIS) in public health, parks, recreation and tourism studies. IU Bloomington Phone: (812) 856-7031 Email: oomodior@indiana.edu Expert Bio Assistant professor Oghenekaro Omodior's global health research focuses, among other things, on innovations for preventing the transmission of vector-borne emerging infectious diseases associated with travel, tourism and outdoor recreation. (more)