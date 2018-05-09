May 15 Is Hyperemesis Gravidarum Awareness Day. UCLA Researcher Available to Discuss This Extreme Form of Morning Sickness.
May 15 is Hyperemesis Gravidarum Awareness Day (Extreme Morning Sickness) – Researcher Available
Marlena Fejzo, Ph.D., an associate researcher at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, is available to discuss an extreme form of nausea and vomiting during pregnancy called hyperemesis gravidarum, the condition that Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, endured in her pregnancies.
May 15 is Hyperemeisis Gravidarum Awareness Day, marking the roughly 2 percent of pregnant women who experience this severe form of nausea and vomiting that can sometimes lead to hospitalization. Fejzo’s research is focused on the genetic cause of HG and the long-term emotional, behavioral and neurodevelopmental impact on children born to mothers with HG.
Links to press releases:
Two genes likely play key role in extreme nausea and vomiting during pregnancy: https://ucla.in/2pvfm2m
In utero exposure to extreme morning sickness may result in neurological deficit https://ucla.in/1yU34mj
Extreme morning sickness could lead to lifelong emotional, behavioral disorders in kids https://ucla.in/21Uji8x
