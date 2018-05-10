Kerry Salerno Joins Babson College As Chief Marketing Officer And Vice President Of Marketing

Newswise — Babson College has appointed Kerry Salerno as Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President of Marketing, where she will oversee efforts to build and sustain awareness of the college’s mission and programs, increase engagement with key audiences, and encourage future generations of students to consider pursuing a Babson education.

“Babson is pleased to welcome Kerry Salerno as our new Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President of Marketing,” says Babson College President Kerry Healey. “As we approach our Centennial, Kerry’s experience and leadership will elevate Babson’s brand and position in the global marketplace, and support our vision to make Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® accessible to everyone, everywhere.”

Salerno will lead the Babson College Marketing team and their work in raising awareness about the College’s academic programs, history and mission, and the accomplishments of its faculty and alumni through owned, earned, and paid media opportunities.

“I am thrilled to join the Babson community,” says Salerno. “I look forward to leveraging Babson’s legacy and unwavering commitment to social and economic impact as we evolve the brand for its next 100 years.”

Kerry Salerno

Kerry Salerno is joining Babson from 14 years of experience at Northeastern University where she ultimately served as the Vice President of Enrollment, Marketing and Recruitment for the Northeastern University Professional Advancement Network.

Her role expanded on her previous positions overseeing enrollment marketing and communications for the Global Network, Enrollment Management and Student Affairs units. In her role, Salerno provided leadership and strategic direction to the enrollment organization encompassing enrollment services, enrollment marketing and communication, recruitment and operations. As the enrollment planning and strategy leader, she oversaw the wide-ranging activities designed to achieve the university’s enrollment goals and elevate its market position and prominence.

In previous roles at Northeastern, she has managed enrollment marketing and communications strategies related to undergraduate admissions programs, including outreach and scholarship programs (Torch, BPHS), International outreach programs (Global Pathways, USPP), New Student Orientation & Parent and Family Programs, and the Office of Global Services.

Salerno also served on the Senior Vice President and CEO’s leadership team, and led the brand efforts for market entrance for the institution’s global network of campuses. In addition, she provided leadership for marketing and communications for Enrollment Management and Student Affairs.

Before Northeastern, she served as assistant director of undergraduate marketing at Bentley University where she managed marketing projects for the undergraduate college. Prior to higher education, Kerry worked in multiple marketing and public relations firms where she managed technology and consumer brands.

She earned her BS in marketing and her MBA from Bentley University.

About Babson College Marketing

Babson College Marketing is comprised of creative services, integrated marketing, multimedia and interactive, Babson Magazine, institutional communications—including brand advertising, public relations, crisis communications, and presidential communications—and lifecycle marketing and communications which leads admissions, alumni, career services, development, and student experience communication efforts.

See the Babson College Marketing portfolio »

About Babson College

Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader for Entrepreneurship of All Kinds®. The top-rankedcollege for entrepreneurship education, Babson is a dynamic living and learning laboratory where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society. We prepare the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in a common purpose to make a difference in the world, and have an impact on organizations of all sizes and types. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value.