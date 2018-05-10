Four of Canada’s Most Decorated Female Athletes Donate Brains to Canadian Concussion Centre

Newswise — TORONTO – Three Olympians and a pioneer in women’s hockey announce today that they are donating their brains to the Canadian Concussion Centre (CCC) to advance research on the effects of concussion in women. These are the first known female Canadian athletes to publicly pledge their brain to a Canadian research centre.

The women, all highly decorated athletes in their respective sports, are:

* Cassie Campbell-Pascall: Two-time Olympic gold medallist, Order of Canada, Order of Hockey in Canada recipient and Queens Diamond Jubilee recipient.

* Jen Kish: 2016 Olympic bronze medallist, 2015 Pan Am Games gold medallist, and 2013 Rugby World Cup Sevens silver medallist as captain of the Canadian women’s rugby sevens team.

* Kerrin Lee-Gartner: Olympic gold medallist and three-time Olympic team member in alpine skiing.

* Fran Rider: Competitive athlete and life-long advocate for the advancement of Female Hockey in the world, leading the drive for Olympic participation.

“The Canadian Concussion Centre is honoured to receive the commitment of brain donations from these legendary Canadian athletes and I applaud them for their decision,” says. Dr. Charles Tator, director of the CCC. “Research is showing that concussions affect women differently than they do men, and our ability to analyse the changes that can occur in women’s brains as a result of concussions will help us better understand and treat these injuries.”

As individuals with their own concussion history, each athlete has expressed common hopes that this pledge will help advance the understanding of concussions, particularly among women:

“I wanted to be part of such a great group of women to donate my brain to the Canadian Concussion Centre to help with concussion research down the road,” says Cassie Campbell-Pascall, the only Canadian captain, male or female, to lead a hockey team to two Olympic gold medals. “I loved playing sports and have no regrets, but having had some concussions I would like to make sure that future generations are protected as much as possible while still being able to play sports at all levels. I am also glad to be amongst this group, as we are the first to donate our brains to Canadian research and I am extremely proud of that.”

“There are limits to the research that can be done on a brain of a living person; and a lot of the research has been primarily based on men,” says Jen Kish Canada’s 2012 and 2013 women’s sevens team Player of the Year. “I’m donating my brain in hopes that it will help with better evidence-based treatments and prevention strategies for traumatic brain injury, and give researchers an opportunity to compare a female brain to what they already know about a male brain. “

“I have been living with, and healing from, a brain injury suffered in a car accident in 2016. Of all the serious injuries, concussions and high speed falls I had as a ski racer, nothing has been as difficult to overcome as the challenges of post-concussion syndrome and the effect it has on my daily life,” says Kerrin Lee-Gartner, the first Canadian in history to win an Olympic gold medal in downhill skiing. “I am therefore donating my brain to the Canadian Concussion Centre with the hope of helping future generations in the prevention and treatment of brain injuries.”

“Dr. Charles Tator is an amazing person whose life-long work has saved and enriched the lives of countless individuals. His work and positive vision are leaving a powerful legacy for future generations,” says Fran Rider current president of the Ontario Women’s Hockey Association. “As a competitive hockey and fastball player for 35 years and a participant in multiple sports, I am honoured to donate my brain to science in support of the outstanding work done by medical researchers committed to safety in sport and in life.” The CCC comprises a group of 19 clinician and basic scientists, and is one of few research groups in the world to examine the entire spectrum of concussion disorders from acute injury to chronic illness including brain degeneration. Today’s announcement also launches a partnership between the CCC and the international, U.S.-based non-profit PINK Concussions to direct Canadian women interested in donating their brains to research institutions in Canada.

“The CCC has learned a great deal from examining the brains of 44 professional athletes to date, however all of the donors were male,” says Dr. Tator. “It is important to include women as part of this research.”

This weekend, the CCC hosts its 6th Annual Concussion Symposium. A public forum on May 10, and presentations and discussions by leading concussion researchers on May 11 will highlight the consequences of concussions to the families involved. The forum, which is free and open to the public, features remarks by the family of Rowan Stringer and the father of former NHLer Paul Montador, both young athletes who lost their lives to the complications of concussions.

About Krembil Neuroscience Centre

The Krembil Neuroscience Centre (KNC), located at Toronto Western Hospital, is home to one of the largest combined clinical and research neurological facilities in North America. Since opening in 2001, KNC has been recognized as a world leader through its research achievements, education and exemplary patient care. The centre focuses on the advancement, detection and treatment of neurological diseases and specializes in movement disorders, dementias, stroke, spinal cord injury, blinding eye diseases, epilepsy and cancer-related conditions. For more information please visit www.krembil.com

About Toronto Western Hospital

Toronto Western Hospital has been serving the health care needs of its culturally diverse local community for more than 100 years. Home to the Krembil Neuroscience Centre, one of the largest combined clinical and research neurological facilities in North America, the Toronto Western Hospital is a leader in medical research and also offers expertise in community and population health and musculoskeletal health and arthritis. The Toronto Western Hospital, along with the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Rehabilitation Institute and Michener Institute for Education is a member of the University Health Network and is affiliated with the University of Toronto. www.uhn.ca