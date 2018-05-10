Hackensack University Medical Center Once Again Named as One of the 100 Great Hospitals in America

Newswise — For the eighth year in a row, Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center has been named to Becker's Healthcare list of "100 great hospitals in America."

The hospitals included on this list have been recognized nationally for excellence in clinical care, patient outcomes and staff and physician satisfaction. These institutions are industry leaders that have achieved advanced accreditation and certification in several specialties. The list also includes industry innovators that have sparked trends in healthcare technology, hospital management and patient satisfaction.

“Once again, Hackensack University Medical Center is proud to be recognized as one of the greatest hospitals in the nation,” said Ihor S. Sawczuk, M.D., FACS, president of Hackensack University Medical Center. “I congratulate our entire team on this well-deserved recognition, which is a direct result of our dedication to providing the highest quality, human-centered care.”

According to Becker’s, Hackensack University Medical Center was chosen because it is one of the few institutions in the nation with a dedicated medication safety officer who oversees pharmacy safety measures. Hackensack University Medical Center was also recognized based on a criteria of previous achievement.

Becker's Healthcare selected hospitals for inclusion based on analysis of ranking and award agencies, including U.S. News & World Report's 2017-18 rankings, CMS star ratings, Leapfrog grades and Truven Health Analytics. Becker's also sought nominations for this list. The full list features individual profiles of all hospitals on the list and can be accessed at https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/lists/100-great-hospitals-in-america-2018.html.

About Becker’s Hospital Review

Becker's Hospital Review is a monthly publication offering up-to-date business and legal news and analysis relating to hospitals and health systems. Articles are geared toward high-level hospital leaders, and we work to provide valuable information, including hospital and health system news, best practices and legal guidance specifically for these decision-makers. Each issue of Becker's Hospital Review reaches more than 18,000 people, primarily acute care hospital CEOs, CFOs and CIOs.

About Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center, a 781-bed nonprofit teaching and research hospital located in Bergen County, NJ, is the largest provider of inpatient and outpatient services in the state. Founded in 1888 as the county’s first hospital, it is now part of one of the largest networks in the state comprised of 33,000 team members and more than 6,500 physicians. Hackensack University Medical Center was listed as the number one hospital in New Jersey in U.S. News & World Report’s 2017-18 Best Hospital rankings - maintaining its place atop the NJ rankings since the rating system was introduced. It was also named one of the top four New York Metro Area hospitals. Hackensack University Medical Center is one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more years in a row. Becker’s Hospital Review recognized Hackensack University Medical Center as one of the 100 Great Hospitals in America 2018. The medical center is one of the top 25 green hospitals in the country according to Practice Greenhealth, and received 24 Gold Seals of Approval™ by The Joint Commission – more than any other hospital in the country. It was the first hospital in New Jersey and second in the nation to become a Magnet® recognized hospital for nursing excellence; receiving its fifth consecutive designation in 2014. Hackensack University Medical Center has created an entire campus of award-winning care, including: the John Theurer Cancer Center; the Heart & Vascular Hospital; and the Sarkis and Siran Gabrellian Women’s and Children’s Pavilion, which houses the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital and Donna A. Sanzari Women’s Hospital, which was designed with The Deirdre Imus Environmental Health Center and listed on the Green Guide’s list of Top 10 Green Hospitals in the U.S. Hackensack University Medical Center is the Hometown Hospital of the New York Giants and the New York Red Bulls and is Official Medical Services Provider to The Northern Trust PGA Golf Tournament. It remains committed to its community through fundraising and community events especially the Tackle Kids Cancer Campaign providing much needed research at the Children’s Cancer Institute housed at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital. To learn more, visit www.HackensackUMC.org.