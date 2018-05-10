BGSU Professor Available to Talk About the Perils of North Korean Nuclear Tests

Newswise — Bowling Green State University Assistant Professor Benjamin Greene, Ph.D., Stanford, 2004, is available to talk about the perils of North Korean nuclear tests.

Greene teaches courses on 20th-Century America, Foreign Relations, and Military History. He is the author of "Eisenhower, Science Advice, and the Nuclear Test-Ban Debate, 1945-1963" (Stanford University Press, 2007) and numerous articles and book reviews on a range of topics related to America’s interactions with the world, including "Why the Planet Should Fear North Korean Nuclear Testing: Our Cold War History Shows the Deadly Fallout From Detonating Weapons in the Atmosphere."

His current research explores the intersections of culture and foreign relations, examining how American culture and American communities abroad have influenced international attitudes about the United States, its citizens, and its policies. A retired Army officer, he has previously taught history at the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York and the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland.

https://www.bgsu.edu/arts-and-sciences/history/faculty-and-staff/benjamin-p-greene.html