 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

BGSU Professor Available to Talk About Extraterrestrial Linguistics

Article ID: 694363

Released: 10-May-2018 1:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Bowling Green State University

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Education, Speech & Language, Particle Physics, Physics, Space, Local - Ohio
KEYWORDS
  • Astrobiology, Universal design and accessible language classrooms, Esol, Language creation, Xenolinguistics,
  • Alien languages, voice identification, Braille literacy, Applied phonology, Phonetics,
  • Linguistics
  • + Show More

    • Bowling Green State University Associate Professor Sheri Wells-Jensen is available to talk about extraterrestrial linguistics, xenolinguistics.

    Research areas include psycholinguistics (especially cross-linguistic aspects of speech production and speech errors), applied phonology, phonetics, general linguistics, braille literacy and processing, voice identification, language preservation, Miranda Rights and second language speakers, language creation, community ESOL, universal design and accessible language classrooms and astrobiology.

    https://www.bgsu.edu/arts-and-sciences/english/people/sheri-wells-jensen.html

    http://personal.bgsu.edu/~swellsj/

     

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!