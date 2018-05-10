BGSU Professor Available to Talk About Extraterrestrial Linguistics

Bowling Green State University Associate Professor Sheri Wells-Jensen is available to talk about extraterrestrial linguistics, xenolinguistics.

Research areas include psycholinguistics (especially cross-linguistic aspects of speech production and speech errors), applied phonology, phonetics, general linguistics, braille literacy and processing, voice identification, language preservation, Miranda Rights and second language speakers, language creation, community ESOL, universal design and accessible language classrooms and astrobiology.

https://www.bgsu.edu/arts-and-sciences/english/people/sheri-wells-jensen.html

http://personal.bgsu.edu/~swellsj/