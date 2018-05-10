UAB Medicine Wayfinding App Takes You From Parking Spot to Doctor’s Office, and Everything in Between

Newswise — Finding your way to your doctor’s office at UAB Medicine just got easier. So did finding your way to the parking lot, the coffee shop and the restaurant across the street. Introducing UAB Medicine Wayfinder, the UAB Medicine wayfinding app, available on mobile devices and as a web version for desktop use.

UAB Medicine Wayfinder, using the MediNavTM Navigator Edition 2.0 wayfinding system from Connexient, makes finding and reaching locations in and around the UAB Medicine campus much easier. This free app provides step-by-step directions with functionality similar to Google Maps, enabling patients and their families, guests, and staff to reach destinations with ease and reliability, anywhere on the medical campus.

The app covers UAB Medicine’s main campus buildings indoors and out. It will lead users to the front door of outlying clinics and UAB Hospital-Highlands. UAB Medicine Wayfinder provides indoor and outdoor turn-by-turn navigation with voice guidance and visual references. It links clinic areas with parking lots, gift shops, guest services, and nearby dining options and hotels. It even remembers where you parked your car to lead you straight back to it.

“We are very excited to roll out UAB Medicine Wayfinder as a service to our patients, guests and staff as they navigate our busy campus,” said Jordan DeMoss, vice president of UAB Hospital. “The app and desktop versions provide maps and directions to clinical areas such as the Kirklin and Whitaker clinics of UAB Hospital, while also offering guidance to find clinics, inpatient units, pharmacies, laboratories and other resources. The app even provides a directory of health care providers.”

The app and desktop versions map the locations of banks, grocery stores, gas stations and other business services near UAB.

UAB Medicine Wayfinder is available in a mobile version for both iOS and Android devices, as well as a web version for desktop use. Within the medical campus, only a Bluetooth connection is needed to use the app. The desktop version provides the capability to print paper directions. The app is available at the App Store by searching for UAB Medicine Wayfinder, or click on UAB Medicine’s Wayfinder page. A video demonstrating the app is available on the page or by clicking here.

The app is powered by Bluetooth LE Beacon technology, which emits radio transmissions between the phone and installed fixed locations. There are 1,534 beacons arrayed across the UAB Medicine campus. The app covers 10.7 miles of routable pathways and over 5 million square feet of space with 135 points of interest or destinations covering seven buildings and three parking garages.

“Connexient is thrilled to launch MediNav at UAB Medicine,” said Mark Green, Connexient CEO and co-founder. “UAB is consistently recognized as a most-wired hospital by Wired Magazine and is among the 20 largest hospitals in the United States. Couple that with our state-of-the-art digital wayfinding solution and you have a world-class patient experience.”

About Connexient

Connexient (www.connexient.com) provides innovative indoor mapping, navigation and location-based services for enterprises with large, complex buildings and campuses. The MediNavTM Navigator Edition Patient Experience solution helps hospitals and health care networks increase customer satisfaction and loyalty, reduce missed or late appointments, and improve HCAHPS scores.

About UAB Medicine

Known for its innovative and interdisciplinary approach to research and patient care, UAB Medicine is an internationally renowned academic medical center and the premier health care facility in the state of Alabama. UAB Medicine delivers knowledge that will change your world through providing outstanding patient care, developing advancements in scientific discovery and biomedical research, and providing a strong foundation of education and training for professionals. We strive to be a place where patients want to come for care; employees want to work; faculty want to practice and conduct research; students, residents and fellows want to learn; and donors want to give to a better future. Learn more at uabmedicine.org or uabnursing.org.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The University of Alabama at Birmingham is a separate, independent institution from the University of Alabama, which is located in Tuscaloosa. Please use University of Alabama at Birmingham on first reference and UAB on subsequent references.

