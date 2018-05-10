 
Volcano Expert Available to Discuss Hawaii's Erupting Kilauea Volcano

10-May-2018

Northwestern University

    • Alisha Clark

    As Hawaii's Kilauea volcano continues to erupt, Alisha Clark is available to talk about lava behavior and how unerupted lava plays a role in driving volcanic eruptions. She can also discuss geological warning signs that lead up to big eruptions.

    Clark is a postdoctoral fellow in Northwestern University's Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences. In her research, she runs high-pressure and high-temperature experiments to understand how pressure builds in volcanic systems. She has previously talked to media as an expert on Yellowstone's supervolcano.

