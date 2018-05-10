Co-Writer of the Black Panther Comics to Speak at Kellogg

Newswise — EVANSTON - Award-winning novelist Nnedi Okorafor, co-writer of the Black Panther comics, will discuss Afrofuturism and African-based science fiction Thursday (May 10) at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

The talk, which begins at 5:15 p.m., is free and open to the public. Registration is required.

The widely acclaimed Black Panther movie has revived conversations about Afrofuturism and brought the issue to the global stage. Okorafor will discuss the roots of the phenomenon and what inspires her to reimagine the future of Africa.

Chris Abani, Board of Trustees professor of English at the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences, will lead the discussion.

The talk is co-sponsored by The Kellogg Africa Business Club and the Buffett Institute for Global Studies.

About the speaker

Okorafor writes African-based science fiction, fantasy and magical realism for both children and adults. Her latest works include her novel “The Book of Phoenix,” her Binti Trilogy and her children’s book “Chicken in the Kitchen.” Okorafor's novel, “Who Fears Death,” will be turned into a television series on HBO with Game of Thrones creator George R. R. Martin as executive producer.