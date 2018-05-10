Provost, VP statements on appellate decision in Vengalattore v. Cornell University

MEDIA NOTE: A copy of today’s decision is available at: https://cornell.box.com/v/NYSCourtDecision

Statement on decision in Vengalattore v. Cornell University from Vice President for University Relations Joel M. Malina:

Newswise — “Cornell University is gratified to note issuance today of a favorable appellate decision in a tenure case that has been in the public eye for some time. The case, Vengalatorre v. Cornell University et al, involved a challenge to Cornell’s tenure processes and the actions of a number of University leaders, including Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences Gretchen Ritter, following a denial of tenure in 2016.

“In today’s decision, the Third Judicial Department (Supreme Court of N.Y., Appellate Division) reversed the lower court’s decision and announced an unqualified victory for Cornell. The decision today unequivocally vindicates Dean Ritter, who the court found carefully adhered to university policy while navigating a complex tenure matter fairly, appropriately and with good judgment.

“The decision today also affirms principles of great importance to institutions of higher education in New York, particularly the judicial deference properly afforded academic institutions in tenure and promotion decisions: ‘One of the most sensitive functions of [a] university administration is the appointment, promotion, and retention of the faculty.’ Today’s decision goes on to state: ‘Deference should be accorded to a university’s discretion in making tenure decisions, and judicial review is circumscribed to whether the university failed to substantially comply with its internal rules and whether its decision was arbitrary or capricious or made in good faith.’”

“The Court found that Cornell made the tenure decision in good faith and with full adherence to its own policies, and we are grateful for today’s decision and for the court’s affirmation of the fairness of Cornell and Dean Ritter’s handling of this matter.”

Statement from Provost Michael Kotlikoff:

“No administrator who has worked so thoughtfully and in collaboration with institutional leadership to make the difficult decision to deny tenure should ever be subjected to public attacks. I am enormously pleased that the decisions of the dean, the department chair and the faculty have been affirmed, and would like to thank Dean Ritter for her courage and institutional leadership."

