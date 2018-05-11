Binghamton University to host its first-ever alternative graduation ceremony for observant Jewish students

Newswise — BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – For the first time ever, Binghamton University will host an alternative graduation ceremony to accommodate observant Jewish students and their family members who would otherwise be unable to attend their graduation.

In the past, commencement held on Saturday and Sunday did not present difficulties to Jewish observant graduates and their families. This year, Sunday, May 20 is the first day of Shavuot, a two-day holiday that marks the most definitive historic event for the Jewish people: the revelation at Sinai. Observant families would have had to come up on Friday before the onset of Shabbat and remain in Binghamton until Tuesday, as vehicular travel (among other activities) is prohibited by Jewish law on a holiday.

This year, the University’s Commencement Weekend falls during the Jewish holiday Shavuot, or the feast of weeks. Shavuot, celebrated seven weeks after the second Passover Seder, begins at sundown Saturday, May 19, and ends the evening of Monday, May 21.

Due to this crossover, Binghamton University will hold an alternative Tekes Siyum Commencement Ceremony beginning at 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 18, in the Anderson Center Chamber Hall, on campus. Doors open at 9 a.m. An alternate graduation Tekes Siyum dinner will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, May 17.



“As I fielded calls from anxious parents who cited financial constraints and other difficulties, I felt strongly that I had to try to help make this joyous event less stressful for these families,” said Rabbi Aaron Slonim, executive director and senior rabbi at the Rohr Chabad Center for Jewish Student Life at Binghamton. “I had heard from colleagues that arrangements for alternate graduations had been made at other schools; I did some more research. I approached President Stenger and was overjoyed and deeply grateful when he responded positively and put the pieces in place to make this happen. This way, families can come to Binghamton Thursday night, enjoy a celebratory dinner at Chabad, attend the Tekes Siyum on Friday at 9:30 a.m. and be home on time for the Sabbath and the Holiday that follows on its heels."

Currently, there are 45 students signed up to participate in the alternative ceremony. Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger and Provost Donald Nieman will preside over the ceremony; Risa Scharf will be the student speaker. There will be no other guest speakers.

For more information, contact the Commencement Office at commence@binghamton.edu or 607-777-6452.