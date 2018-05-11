SU Expert Available to Discuss U.S.-North Korea Summit

Dr. Taehyun Nam, Salisbury University associate professor of political science, is available to speak with reporters and provide analysis of the historic meeting between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un in advance and after the summit.

An expert on international relations and comparative politics, with an emphasis on East Asia, he is the coordinator of SU’s East Asia Studies minor. Nam holds a B.A. from Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Seoul, South Korea, an M.A. from American University in Washington, D.C., and a Ph.D. in Political Science from the University of Kansas. His recent presentations include “Understanding Rocket Man: The Two Koreas, Trump and Nuclear Weapons.”

