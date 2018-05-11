Highest Safety Rating for Adult Cardiac Surgery Awarded to Mount Sinai Surgeon
Newswise — New York, NY (May 11, 2018) - David H. Adams, MD, Cardiac Surgeon-in-Chief and Chair of Cardiovascular Surgery at Mount Sinai Health System, has received the highest "two-star" safety rating from the New York State Department of Health. The Department also named Dr. Adams as the highest-volume valve surgeon in New York State, and The Mount Sinai Hospital as having the state’s highest-volume valve surgery program. This marks the third consecutive year that Dr. Adams has been awarded the prestigious designation for safety rates significantly exceeding the statewide average.
"Safety is an important indicator for clinical excellence, and we made this a key priority at our Mitral Valve Repair Center at The Mount Sinai Hospital,” said Dr. Adams. “We continually strive for these results because our patients deserve world-class cardiac surgery care.”
The new data released by the Department of Health reports on the outcomes of patient discharges at 40 New York State hospitals from December 1, 2012, to November 30, 2015. During this three-year period, Dr. Adams achieved a significantly higher safety level (.52) than the statewide average (2.25) while performing 1,033 total valve surgery cases. Dr. Adams is one of four surgeons to receive the two-star rating in the state.
The “Adult Cardiac Surgery in New York State 2013-2015” report tracked data for coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) surgery, valve repair or replacement surgery, transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and readmissions after CABG.
"Dr. Adams and our cardiac surgery team continue to drive patient safety to ever greater levels of quality every year,” says Valentin Fuster, MD, PhD, Director of Mount Sinai Heart and Physician-in-Chief of The Mount Sinai Hospital. "This latest recognition of Dr. Adams is just one of the many reasons we are proud to have him as a true leader of Mount Sinai Heart.”
Dr. Adams will become President of the American Association for Thoracic Surgery (AATS), the world's oldest and most prestigious society dedicated to thoracic disease, this month. He has set national benchmarks, with degenerative mitral valve repair rates exceeding 99 percent. Repair of the native valve is the preferred treatment for patients with mitral valve disease, instead of replacement with a prosthetic valve. This requires special expertise, but the advantages for the patient are significant and include improved life expectancy, avoidance of long-term anticoagulation (use of blood thinners), and better preservation of native heart function. For more information about our Mitral Valve Repair Center at Mount Sinai Heart call 212-659-6820 or visit https://www.mitralvalverepair.org.
