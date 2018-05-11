Dr. Benjamin Movsas Named President-Elect of American Radium Society

Newswise — DETROIT – Benjamin Movsas, M.D., Chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology at the Henry Ford Cancer Institute, has been named President-Elect of the American Radium Society (ARS).



Dr. Movsas’ one-year term as President-Elect began in May 2018. He will assume the role of ARS President in Spring 2019.



Founded in 1916, ARS is the country’s oldest society devoted to the study and treatment of cancer. As a multidisciplinary organization, its membership is comprised of radiation oncologists, surgical oncologists, and medical oncologists.



The ARS encourages liaison among the various medical specialists and allied scientists concerned with the treatment of cancer. It works to promote the scientific study of the treatment of the cancer patient through its annual meeting and educational activities. ARS also is involved in developing national guidelines for cancer care; many Henry Ford Cancer Institute doctors serve as experts on these guideline panels.



Dr. Movsas is a recognized leader in radiation oncology, stereotactic radiation, lung cancer, prostate cancer, and quality of life issues pertaining to cancer.

He serves as co-chair of the NCI Patient Centered Outcomes Research (PCOR) committee for the NRG cooperative group.

He has published extensively on the topic of radiation therapy for cancer in many prestigious medical journals, and regularly presents his research findings at some of the nation’s top medical meetings.

Ranked as one of American’s top cancer doctors, Dr. Movsas has been featured in Consumer’s Guide to Top Doctors, HOUR Detroit’s Top Docs, and the Castle Connolly’s America’s Top Doctors for Cancer. Additionally, he is a fellow of the American Society of Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) and of the American College of Radiology (ACR).

Dr. Movsas received his undergraduate degree from Harvard University and his medical degree from the Washington University School of Medicine.

For more information about the Henry Ford Cancer Institute's Department of Radiation Oncology, visit www.henryford.com/cancer.