ISPOR Presents 2018 Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Health Economics and Outcomes Research

Newswise — Baltimore, MD, USA—May 22, 2018—ISPOR, the professional society for health economics and outcomes research, recognized honorees of the ISPOR Awards Program at its ISPOR 2018 conference in Baltimore, MD, USA this week. The ISPOR Awards Program is designed to foster and acknowledge excellence and outstanding technical achievement in health economics and outcomes research (HEOR). Awards were presented at the ISPOR 2018 conference to the following individuals:

Avedis Donabedian Lifetime Achievement Award F. Reed Johnson, PhD was recognized for his outstanding, life-long contribution to the improvement of health outcomes. Dr Johnson is a professor at Duke School of Medicine, Duke Clinical Research Institute, Duke University, Durham, NC, USA.

Marilyn Dix Smith Leadership Award Finn Børlum Kristensen, PhD, MD was acknowledged for his extraordinary leadership to the Society. Dr Børlum Kristensen is a professor of Health Services Research and Health Technology Assessment in the Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Southern Denmark, Odense, Denmark and former secretariat director and chairman of the Executive Committee, European Network for Health Technology Assessment (EUnetHTA).

Bernie O’Brien New Investigator Award Sherri Rose, PhD was recognized as an investigator of exceptional promise. Dr Rose is an associate professor at Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA.

Value in Health Paper of the Year Award The paper by Richard Cookson, PhD, Andrew J. Mirelman, PhD, Susan Griffin, PhD, Miqdad Asaria, MSc, Bryony Dawkins, MSc, Ole Frithjof Norheim, PhD, Stéphane Verguet, PhD,and Anthony J. Culyer entitled, “Using Cost-Effectiveness Analysis to Address Health Equity Concerns,” (Value Health. 2017; 20(2):206-212) received this year’s award for outstanding research paper published in Value in Health. Andrew Mirelman, PhD accepted the award on behalf of the authors. Dr Mirelman is a research fellow at the Centre for Health Economics, University of York, York, UK.

Award for Excellence in Health Economics and Outcomes Research Methodology The paper by Laura A. Hatfield, PhD, Christine M. Baugh, MPH, Vanessa Azzone, PhD, and Sharon-Lise T. Normand, PhD entitled, “Regulator Loss Functions and Hierarchical Modeling for Safety Decision Making” (Med Decis Making. 2017;38:512-522) won the 2018 award for research methodology. Lead author Laura A. Hatfield was acknowledged for her outstanding research in the field of health economics and outcomes research methodology. Dr Hatfield is an associate professor of health policy at the Department of Health Care Policy, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA.

Award for Excellence in Health Economics and Outcomes Research Application The paper by Eric J. Brandt, MD, Rebecca Myerson, MPH, PhD, Marcelo Coca Perraillon, PhD, and Tamar S. Polonsky, MD, MSCI entitled, “Hospital Admissions for Myocardial Infarction and Stroke Before and After the Trans-Fatty Acid Restrictions in New York” (JAMA Cardiol. 2017; 2(6):627-634) received the award for excellence in the application of health economics and outcomes research in healthcare decision making. Rebecca Myerson, MHP, PhD accepted the award on behalf of the authors. Dr Myerson is an assistant professor of pharmaceutical and health economics at the School of Pharmacy and University of Southern California Schaeffer Center for Health Policy and Economics, Los Angeles, CA, USA.

Additional information on ISPOR 2018 can be found here. Released presentations from the conference can be found here. Interested parties can follow news and developments from the conference on social media using the hashtag #ISPORBaltimore.

