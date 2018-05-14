Addressing Challenges of Value Assessment in Healthcare

Newswise — Baltimore, MD, USA—May 22, 2018—ISPOR, the professional society for health economics and outcomes research, held a session this afternoon, “How Can We Address the Current Challenges in Value Assessment?” [IP15], at ISPOR 2018 in Baltimore, MD, USA.

Concern over rising healthcare costs in the United States has increased interest in promoting high-quality care, while avoiding low-value or inefficient care. In response, many initiatives aiming to drive value in healthcare have emerged, but few sufficiently reflect patient preferences and real-world clinical practice.

Sachin Kamal-Bahl, PhD, Pfizer, Inc, New York, NY, USA moderated this session. Panelists included: Josh J. Carlson, MPH, PhD, University of Washington, Seattle, WA, USA; Shelby D. Reed, PhD, Duke Clinical Research Institute, Durham, NC, USA; and Gillian D. Sanders Schmidler, PhD, Duke University, Washington, DC, USA.

Value assessment in healthcare seeks evaluate the relative benefits and costs of healthcare interventions to inform healthcare decisions and improve health outcomes and care efficiency. A number of stakeholders have suggested that patients’ perspectives on value are not adequately represented in many value frameworks, and that existing methods for value assessment do not account for the wide variations in how individual patients value different treatment options. This issue panel offered a constructive debate on approaches for integrating value into the US healthcare system in a holistic, patient-centered manner.

The PhRMA Foundation launched its Value Assessment Initiative in 2017 to address issues in methodology and patient engagement. The panel discussed 3 potential approaches to value assessment. Dr Sanders Schmidler reviewed situations where perspective could lead to important differences affecting decision making. Dr Reed identified opportunities to broaden the discussion on value by quantifying the relative importance of hope in comparison to other aspects of value. Dr. Carlson discussed methods that seek to address limitations in health-state utility estimation within current cost-effectiveness models.

Additional information on ISPOR 2018 can be found here. Released presentations from the conference can be found here. Interested parties can follow news and developments from the conference on social media using the hashtag #ISPORBaltimore.

