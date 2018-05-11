 
Microfinance Institutions Play an Important Role in Adapting to Climate Change by Increasing the Resiliency of Their Borrowers

  • Asif Dowla, professor of economics and Landers Endowed Chair in the Liberal Arts

Business Strategy and Development

Climate Science, Economics, All Journal News, Local - Maryland, Local - DC Metro
  • Microfinance, Climate Change

    • Asif Dowla, professor of economics and Landers Endowed Chair in the Liberal Arts, published an article “Climate Change and Microfinance” in the journal Business Strategy and Development. The article https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/pdf/10.1002/bsd2.13 examines how microfinance institutions that provide collateral-free loans (mostly to women) can help their borrowers deal with consequences of climate change. The article suggests that these institutions will play an important role in adapting to climate change by increasing the resiliency of their borrowers.

