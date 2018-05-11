Microfinance Institutions Play an Important Role in Adapting to Climate Change by Increasing the Resiliency of Their Borrowers
Article ID: 694459
Released: 22-May-2018 1:25 PM EDT
Source Newsroom: St. Mary's College of Maryland
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CITATIONS
KEYWORDS
Asif Dowla, professor of economics and Landers Endowed Chair in the Liberal Arts, published an article “Climate Change and Microfinance” in the journal Business Strategy and Development. The article https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/pdf/10.1002/bsd2.13 examines how microfinance institutions that provide collateral-free loans (mostly to women) can help their borrowers deal with consequences of climate change. The article suggests that these institutions will play an important role in adapting to climate change by increasing the resiliency of their borrowers.