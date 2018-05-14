 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

Artificial Intelligence: Is It the “Next Big Thing” in Healthcare?

Panel Discusses the Potential and the Challenges for AI in Healthcare Decision Making

Article ID: 694462

Released: 14-May-2018 7:05 AM EDT

Source Newsroom: ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CITATIONS

ISPOR 2018, May-2018

CHANNELS
Artificial Intelligence, Healthcare, Public Health, Medical Meetings
KEYWORDS
  • ISPOR 2018, Artificial Intelligence, AI

    • Newswise — Baltimore, MD, USA—May 23, 2018—ISPOR, the professional society for health economics and outcomes research, held a session this afternoon, “Is Artificial Intelligence the Next Big Thing in Healthcare Decision Making?” [IP21], at ISPOR 2018 in Baltimore, MD, USA.

    Artificial Intelligence (AI) can be used to analyze medical data for diagnostic, therapeutic, and predictive models. The use of AI, however, is still controversial with concerns over privacy and validity of results being debated. This panel was moderated by Santiago Ernesto Herran, MD, Bayer Andina, Bogotá, Colombia. Panelists included:

    Rafael Alfonso Cristancho, MD, MSc, PhD, GlaxoSmithKline, Collegeville, PA, USA; Juan-David Rueda, MD, MS, University of Maryland School of Pharmacy, Baltimore, MD, USA; and Carrie Savage Bennette, PhD, MPH, Flatiron, New York, NY, USA. 

    Dr Rueda presented examples of successful use of AI in healthcare and explored its potential benefits, including optimization of available data, early adoption, and potential decrease of human error when analyzing large amounts of complex data. Dr Alfonso focused on the limitations of data privacy, challenges of AI algorithm validations, and the potential lack of accountability from developers compared to those using AI for healthcare decision making. Dr Bennette focused on the operational and analytic challenges in applying AI methods to real-world data and discussed the distinction between AI as a tool and AI as a product.

    Additional information on ISPOR 2018 can be found here. Released presentations from the conference can be found here. Interested parties can follow news and developments from the conference on social media using the hashtag #ISPORBaltimore

    ###

     

    ABOUT ISPOR
    ISPOR, the professional society for health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), is an international, multistakeholder, nonprofit dedicated to advancing HEOR excellence to improve decision making for health globally. The Society is the leading source for scientific conferences, peer-reviewed and MEDLINE®-indexed publications, good practices guidance, education, collaboration, and tools/resources in the field.
    Web: www.ispor.org | LinkedIn: http://bit.ly/ISPOR-LIn | Twitter: www.twitter.com/ISPORorg (@ISPORorg) | YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ISPORorg/videos | Facebook: www.facebook.com/ISPORorg | Instagram: www.instagram.com/ISPORorg

    SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!