Artificial Intelligence: Is It the “Next Big Thing” in Healthcare?

Newswise — Baltimore, MD, USA—May 23, 2018—ISPOR, the professional society for health economics and outcomes research, held a session this afternoon, “Is Artificial Intelligence the Next Big Thing in Healthcare Decision Making?” [IP21], at ISPOR 2018 in Baltimore, MD, USA.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) can be used to analyze medical data for diagnostic, therapeutic, and predictive models. The use of AI, however, is still controversial with concerns over privacy and validity of results being debated. This panel was moderated by Santiago Ernesto Herran, MD, Bayer Andina, Bogotá, Colombia. Panelists included:

Rafael Alfonso Cristancho, MD, MSc, PhD, GlaxoSmithKline, Collegeville, PA, USA; Juan-David Rueda, MD, MS, University of Maryland School of Pharmacy, Baltimore, MD, USA; and Carrie Savage Bennette, PhD, MPH, Flatiron, New York, NY, USA.

Dr Rueda presented examples of successful use of AI in healthcare and explored its potential benefits, including optimization of available data, early adoption, and potential decrease of human error when analyzing large amounts of complex data. Dr Alfonso focused on the limitations of data privacy, challenges of AI algorithm validations, and the potential lack of accountability from developers compared to those using AI for healthcare decision making. Dr Bennette focused on the operational and analytic challenges in applying AI methods to real-world data and discussed the distinction between AI as a tool and AI as a product.

