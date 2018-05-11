New Book by Nathan Bryan, Phd., Explains Why Nitric Oxide Is the “Holy Grail” of Cardiovascular Medicine

Newswise — ROCKDALE, TX., May 14, 2018 … A new book, Functional Nitric Oxide Nutrition: Dietary Strategies to Prevent and Treat Chronic Disease, published today by Nathan Bryan, Ph.D., one the nation’s top experts on nutrition science and Nitric Oxide (NO), empowers consumers with nutritional science information that is not considered by most physicians and healthcare practitioners, and explains new insights that are vital to taking control of their health.

Bryan said, “Nitric oxide is one of the most important molecules produced by humans. It controls and regulates most cellular functions. It is considered the “Holy Grail” in cardiovascular medicine. Loss of nitric oxide production, as we age, is what leads to chronic disease. Without healthy NO (Nitric Oxide) levels you cannot be healthy and prevent the diseases of aging. Nitric oxide is the secret to anti-aging.”

This book reveals the latest scientific and medical information so that readers can understand the importance of NO for optimal health. This eye-opening book teaches how the body makes NO, what goes wrong in people that can't make NO, and perhaps most importantly, how to restore production of this "miracle molecule".

Copies are available free on Amazon from May 14-18. Just click: Functional Nitric Oxide Nutrition: Dietary Strategies to Prevent and Treat Chronic Disease

Bryan added, “New discoveries in science and medicine reveal what goes wrong in people who cannot make nitric oxide. We now know how to fix these basic problems with simple diet and lifestyle changes, without drug intervention. This knowledge is not taught in most medical schools today.”

Dr. Bryan is credited with a multitude of significant discoveries in Nitric Oxide function, production and metabolism, and has published extensively in peer-reviewed scientific journals in the field. He’s an inventor who has been awarded more than a dozen US and International patents related to his discoveries on Nitric Oxide. Dr. Bryan is an Adjunct Assistant Professor at Baylor College of Medicine in the Department of Molecular and Human Genetics and has authored or edited 6 books on nitric oxide.

