International Financier Charles Ryan Appointed to Board of Trustees

Newswise — Charles Ryan, a distinguished international financier who started one of Eastern Europe’s leading venture capital firms, has been appointed to the Temple University Board of Trustees.

Ryan, who graduated from Harvard College with honors in 1989, currently lives in the Philadelphia suburbs. He is co-founder of Conshohocken-based Liberty Energy Trust, an infrastructure development and investment company focusing on energy-related projects in Pennsylvania and the northeastern United States and founder and general partner of Almaz Capital Partners, a leading venture capital firm in Eastern Europe. Ryan is also executive chairman and founder of United Financial Group Asset Management, based in Moscow, a company that manages more than $1.8 billion in assets.

Raised in the Greater Philadelphia region, Ryan has deep roots in the community. He sits on boards of local nonprofit organizations, including the Shipley School and the World Affairs Council of Philadelphia, as well as national and international organizations, including the Ruddie Memorial Youth Fund, which works to support underprivileged youth, and the Moscow School of Civic Education.

“Charles Ryan is not only a highly successful international businessman, but is equally respected for his philanthropic and community contributions, particularly in the Philadelphia area,” said Board of Trustees Chair Patrick J. O’Connor. “He shares the Board’s passion for education, and is a strong addition to Temple’s board. We are delighted to welcome him.”

Ryan’s previous roles in the international business world include serving as chief executive officer and chief country officer for Deutsche Bank. He started his career as a financial analyst in New York.