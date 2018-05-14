Middle East Expert Can Discuss U.S. Embassy Move to Jerusalem, Clashes in Israel

Dr. Muqtedar Khan, who specializes in politics of the Middle East and American foreign policy in the Arab world, can talk about the current impact and potential ramifications of the U.S. embassy moving from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The move, announced in January by President Donald Trump, became official today and has resulted in clashes at the border of Israel's Gaza Strip. The outbreak of violence between protesters and law enforcement has left dozens of Palestinians dead.

