 
Return to Article List

Middle East Expert Can Discuss U.S. Embassy Move to Jerusalem, Clashes in Israel

Article ID: 694504

Released: 14-May-2018 10:05 AM EDT

Source Newsroom: University of Delaware

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Government/Law, U.S. Foreign Relations, U.S. Politics, Middle East News, Israel News
KEYWORDS
  • U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, Trump, Arab-Israel Relations, gaza conflict, Jared Kushner ,
  • Jerusalem
  • + Show More

    • Dr. Muqtedar Khan, who specializes in politics of the Middle East and American foreign policy in the Arab world, can talk about the current impact and potential ramifications of the U.S. embassy moving from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The move, announced in January by President Donald Trump, became official today and has resulted in clashes at the border of Israel's Gaza Strip. The outbreak of violence between protesters and law enforcement has left dozens of Palestinians dead.

    For more information, visit his website.

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!