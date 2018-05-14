Indiana University Kelley School of Business Expert Available to Discuss U.S. Supreme Court's Decision to Strike Down Sports Betting Ban

Nathaniel Grow, associate professor of business law and ethics at Indiana University's Kelley School of Business, is available to comment on today's 7-2 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a federal ban on sports betting outside Nevada. He can be reached at grown@iu.edu or 812-855-8191.

Below are comments from Professor Grow:

“In this morning's decision in the case of Murphy v. NCAA, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act was unconstitutional. PASPA was the federal law generally prohibiting sports gambling anywhere in the United States other than the state of Nevada. In today's decision, the Supreme Court ruled that PASPA improperly limited other states' ability to regulate gambling activity within their borders.

“Following today's decision, states are now free to enact laws permitting legalized sports gambling. At least one state -- West Virginia -- has already done so in anticipation of today's ruling. Other states are likely to follow. As a result, legalized sports gambling will likely soon be available in a number of new markets across the country.

“The big question moving forward is how the sports gambling industry will be regulated. Rather than rely on a hodgepodge of individual state laws, the four major U.S. sports leagues -- Major League Baseball, the National Football league, the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League -- will likely seek new legislation in Congress regulating sports betting in a uniform manner across the country. Whether such a nationwide law will be passed or not, remains to be seen.”