Professors available on U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem opening, Iran-Israel military strikes

Eugene Kontorovich is a professor of law at the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law. He specializes in constitutional law, federal courts and public international law. *Please note he’s currently in Jerusalem but can be reached at e-kontorovich@law. northwestern.edu or (mobile) 323-443-8591.

Quote from Professor Kontorovich on Embassy move (from December 2017)

“This is a historic decision that will be remembered alongside the Balfour Declaration of 100 years ago. It rectifies a longstanding injustice, in which Israel’s capital was not even recognized as part of the country. It also breaks the dysfunctional international consensus that any Jewish presence in the Old City of Jerusalem is illegal and illegitimate. It makes UN Sec Res. 2344 a dead letter, and is the first international recognition of Israeli sovereignty across the Green Line. It is a complete game-changer, and a bold move that will likely be followed by other countries.” In May 2017, Professor Kontorovich wrote an op-ed on this topic in the Wall Street Journal.

Elie Rekhess, Crown Visiting Professor in Israel studies at Northwestern University, observed this week that Israel has wide international support for its recent military action against Iranian forces based in war-torn Syria. He can be reached at e-rekhess@northwestern.edu.

Quote from Professor Rekhess

“Israel has invoked its right to defend itself,” he said. “The international community, by in large, including Russia, Bahrain, Britain, the U.S., Germany, France and Saudi Arabia have all condemned Iran — many also supporting Israel's right to self-defense.

“Israel’s tone is defiant and unambiguous, though this is not wholly unjustified,” he said. “For the first time (in the Syrian proxy war with Iran), Israelis have publicly acknowledged a retaliatory strike and outright blamed Iran for the attack on Israel.”

Professor Rekhess teaches in the department of Jewish studies as well as in the department of history at Northwestern. He organized the inaugural conference entitled “The Zionist Ideal in Israeli Culture: Dream and Reality” in November of 2013.