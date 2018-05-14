Tufts University and BioLabs Open Coworking Laboratory Space for Life Sciences Innovators

Newswise — BOSTON (May 15, 2018)—Tufts University and BioLabs today announced the opening of Tufts Launchpad | BioLabs, a full-service biotech facility supporting high-potential, early-stage life sciences startup ventures in the Boston area. BioLabs, a scientist-entrepreneur and investor-founded network of shared lab workspaces, is managing operations. The facility has capacity for approximately 100 scientists and entrepreneurs; 19 companies have already moved in.

Tufts Launchpad | BioLabs, located on the university’s Health Sciences campus in downtown Boston, is a fully equipped, supported and permitted lab providing entrepreneurs with the technology and resources they need to accelerate development of their companies. The 15,000-square-foot facility, on the 14th floor of a historic Art Deco building, features 50 ready-to-use lab benches, private lab suites for companies with up to 10 scientists, private and coworking offices, and event space. It is outfitted with state-of-the art equipment and provides resident companies with access to Tufts’ core facilities and services on a cost-effective, fee-for-service basis. Some of these services include sequencing, peptide synthesis, and confocal microscopy, as well as facilities for preclinical research.

Some of the current resident companies in the facility are developing:

A new immunotherapy against neurodegenerative diseases.

Personalized wound care.

Pepducin-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe fibrotic diseases.

And using a new diagnostic tool to facilitate the discovery of biomarkers from saliva and urine.

“Tufts researchers are pursuing solutions to problems in every discipline. At the same time, entrepreneurs combine a vision to develop new products with the drive to push past challenges in order to be successful,” said Simin Nikbin Meydani, D.V.M., Ph.D., vice provost for research at Tufts University. “A space where early-stage innovators can focus on exploration rather than expenses and utilize the depth of knowledge and resources available at our world-class research university will help them accelerate the introduction of innovations that will positively impact the life sciences.”

BioLabs is a membership-based network of shared laboratory facilities located in key cities with proven biotech innovation clusters. BioLabs offers beautifully designed coworking environments that pair fully equipped and supported lab, office, and event spaces with relevant programming and unparalleled access to capital and industry partners. These fertile, supportive ecosystems allow young companies to shift their focus from startup operations to experimentation and innovation so they can reach their scientific potential quickly and achieve business success.

Commenting on the new Kneeland Street, Boston, facility, BioLabs Founder and CEO Johannes Fruehauf, M.D., Ph.D., said, “We’re excited to form an alliance with Tufts and add this downtown Boston location to the growing BioLabs network. Step out of the elevator into the gleaming new shared space with beautiful skyline views of the area where biotech was born — and you’re inspired. Like all our facilities, the site is designed to stimulate creative interaction and collaboration. That’s what moves science and business forward faster — not cloistering your startup in a lab somewhere and trying to build it alone.”

In addition to the workspace, resident entrepreneurs and companies at Tufts Launchpad | BioLabs have access to educational programming and networking events ranging from seminars to social hours to workshops, Massachusetts Biotechnology Council (MassBio) benefits, and more. As part of the BioLabs family, residents also have many opportunities to connect with BioLabs’ sponsors that can mentor and support their companies as they grow.

“Innovation and entrepreneurship are areas of increasing importance in higher education,” said Meydani. “Tufts Launchpad | BioLabs leverages and extends Tufts’ commitment to collaboration, the life sciences and innovation and welcomes science entrepreneurs into the Tufts ecosystem, and vice versa.”

Admission to Tufts Launchpad | BioLabs is through a competitive review process. Applicants need not have an affiliation with Tufts. Applications are accepted on a continuing basis.

