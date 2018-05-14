Gardner Policy Institute announces Informed Decision Makers of the Year™ Awardees

Newswise — The Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute today announced the 2018 Informed Decision Makers of the Year™, a group of individuals and organizations who are helping the community prosper.

“The 2018 Informed Decision Makers work behind the scenes, with little fanfare, to make Utah a place where we all want to live,” said Natalie Gochnour, director of the Gardner Policy Institute. “It is our pleasure to recognize their extraordinary contributions to our state.”

The following is a list of the 2018 awardees:

Best Friends Animal Sanctuary - Kanab, Utah

This no-kill animal sanctuary is the largest of its kind in the world.

Gregory Castle, president and CEO, and 20 others founded this animal refuge in Kanab, Utah over 30 years ago.

At any given time, they have approximately 2,000 animals that include dogs, cats, rabbits, pigs, horses and birds. In addition, they have a wildlife rehabilitation program set up by the State of Utah.

Best Friends is known for rehabilitating Michael Vick’s fighting pit bulls and eventually adopted all of them out. Between the staff of over 600 employees and approximately 8,000 volunteers from around the world, the respect and dignity between the employees and volunteers to the animals is something to experience.

They are the largest employer in Kane County.

Employees: 600 and 8,000 volunteers

Heidi and Chris Nielsen, Howdy Homemade – Salt Lake City, Utah

Heidi and Chris Nielsen’s son, Jack, is a special needs individual who, at the age of 21, was having a difficult time getting a job. So, the Nielsens opened Howdy Homemade Ice Cream where their son works and where they demonstrate their commitment to hire other special needs individuals as well.

They found the business model while on a visit to Dallas and worked with the Dallas owner to create the same ice cream operation in Utah.

This is a labor of love and unlike any ice cream shop you’ll visit in Utah. It’s not unusual to see other families come for a cone with their own special needs family member.

As owners Heidi and Chris like to say, you come for the ice cream and stay for the people.

Employees: 10 special needs and 2 ability employees

Marion Willy, Utah Non-Profit Housing Corporation – Salt Lake City, Utah

In the 10 years Marion Willey has worked with Utah Non-Profit Housing Corporation, or UNPHC, he has produced 5,000 units of affordable housing — 2,500 in the state of Utah and the same number throughout the western United States.

These units are helping those who cannot afford other housing opportunities, such as those with disabilities and senior citizens.

Willey believes in providing housing and improving quality of life. He helps those in the program build personal skills and financial plans to help them move forward.

Leslee Katayama, Utah State Tax Commission – Salt Lake City, Utah

Leslee Katayama serves as the Chief Economist for the Utah State Tax Commission. Her knowledge and contributions to forecasting are deeply important for overall state consensus forecasts.

Her commitment to integrity is shown by her unbiased approach to accurate fiscal notes.

She uses sound methodologies to determine any direct revenue or expenditure impacts that may affect the state, local government, business, and individuals.

Leslee serves on the Revenue Assumptions Working Group (RAWG), which is a collaborative effort between the Tax Commission, Utah State Legislature, and the Governor's Office of Management and Budget.

Her influence as a member of the RAWG demonstrates her commitment to informed decision making because it allows the governor and the Utah State Legislature to make fiscally sound decisions.

Veterans Support Center, University of Utah – Salt Lake City, Utah

The Veterans Support Center (VSC) was established in 2011 and currently supports nearly 1,200 students at the University of Utah, as the first support center established at a Utah college/university.

The VSC offers free tutoring, yoga, advising, refreshments, counseling, advocacy, and a place to relax, study and find camaraderie with other veterans and family members.

The University student veteran enrollment has increased 45% in the last three years, and there were 7000+ visits to the VSC last year.

It's clear the center is filling an important need on the campus at the University of Utah to support students as they transition from military to civilian life, obtain a degree, and find employment.

The VSC is a hub of productivity and service as it continues to expand its services.

Employees: 2 but serving nearly 1,200 students per year

