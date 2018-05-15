New home for Dassault Systèmes at University of Adelaide

Dassault Systèmes and the University of Adelaide have further strengthened their strategic partnership, with the announcement that Dassault Systèmes will establish its South Australian regional center on campus at the University.

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, world leader in 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions, particularly for the aerospace and defense industry, will create a new Adelaide-based team comprising staff from France and India, and will host University of Adelaide interns at its Adelaide operations.

The South Australian regional center – the first Dassault Systèmes office to be established at an Australian university – will be embedded in one of the flagship engineering buildings on the University's North Terrace campus.

"The colocation of Dassault Systèmes in the heart of where we conduct engineering teaching and research will provide a deeper link between the University of Adelaide and a global industry leader," says the University's Vice-Chancellor, Professor Peter Rathjen.

"Our growing partnership with Dassault Systèmes means that our engineering students will have further opportunities to develop industry-ready skills, enabling them to serve the defense sector in South Australia.

"This signals a new era of industry engagement for our University, helping to prepare our graduates for the transformation of the South Australian economy," Professor Rathjen says.

Mr Masaki Sox Konno, Dassault Systèmes’ Managing Director for Asia Pacific South, says: "With South Australia preparing for major defense contracts, including the Future Frigates and Future Submarines programs, we see a critical role for Dassault Systèmes in providing solutions for defense and other industries in this State.

"We are delighted to be establishing our South Australian regional center at the University of Adelaide. Dassault Systèmes and the University share many joint interests, such as in STEM education, defense, Smart Cities, mining, energy and agriculture."

Dassault Systèmes has served the defense sector for more than 30 years and is known for its real-world tools and software, such as the 3DEXPERIENCE platform and Virtual Shipyard Training Program.

In 2017, the University of Adelaide and Dassault Systèmes signed an agreement to implement a specialised industry-focused curriculum for engineering students.

"Our partnership with Dassault Systèmes is a perfect example of what can be achieved through international collaboration to co-create the workforce of the future," says the University's Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Professor Pascale Quester.

"Where better to see that partnership thrive and grow than right on our campus, helping to prepare students for the technology-led work environments of the future."

Mr Masaki Sox Konno says his organisation is delighted with the growing collaboration with the University of Adelaide.

"We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with the University and the opportunity to potentially open the door to more global opportunities for South Australian students."

The new Dassault Systèmes office is expected to open at the University of Adelaide later this year.

