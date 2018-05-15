Interventional Radiologist Who Frequently Performs Embolizations on Kidney Lesions Available to Discuss Melania Trump's Procedure

Dr. A.J. Gunn is an expert in the field of interventional radiology with a special focus on treating cancer through minimally invasive techniques including chemoembolization, radioembolization and ablation. He also is an expert in the treatment of kidney lesions with embolization and the treatment of uterine fibroids and IVC filter retrievals.

Gunn practices the full spectrum of interventional radiology with a focus on percutaneous ablation of cancers in the liver, kidney and lung as well as interventional radiology treatments for liver cancer and disease metastatic to the liver. Gunn also practices treating women with uterine fibroids via fibroid embolization and can perform IVC filter retrievals.

He has written and lectured regarding patient-centered care in radiology and has interests in the clinical aspects of interventional radiology in addition to patient safety and quality of care. Currently, he is spearheading the division’s efforts to establish an outpatient interventional radiology clinic.

He serves as a reviewer for multiple journals and as a section editor for a national database of teaching files tailored to radiology trainees.