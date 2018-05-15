World Congress on Dental Traumatology Set to be Landmark Event

Newswise — CHICAGO - The American Association of Endodontists and the International Association of Dental Traumatology, in partnership, announce the 20th World Congress on Dental Traumatology, WCDT2018, which will take place August 15-18, 2018, at the Manchester Hyatt Hotel in San Diego.

The four-day congress will bring together an unprecedented number of experts and leaders in dental and orofacial traumatology — along with hundreds of clinicians from around the world representing multiple specialties and disciplines — for interaction, collaboration and advancement in knowledge.

“This year’s congress will undoubtedly be a landmark in dental traumatology, setting a new educational standard in the area of dental trauma,” said AAE President Dr. Patrick E. Taylor. “And it cannot have come at a better time as the AAE is rising up as the global leader in advocating the value and quality of endodontics. Combining the very best in expertise from our respective disciplines to create one comprehensive congress with international impact makes sense for both our organizations.”

The congress will present the complete life-cycle of a traumatic injury and patient recovery to esthetics and function. The theme of WCDT2018 is a multi-year timeline of observation, analysis, diagnosis, treatment and follow-up evaluation.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have the AAE on board for this milestone 20th congress,” said IADT President Dr. Nestor Cohenca. “The numbers surrounding WCDT2018 speak for themselves: we are featuring more than 40 world-renowned experts in dental/orafacial trauma, representing 13 countries on five continents.”

IADT is governed by an international board of directors and holds an International World Congress on Dental Traumatology every two years. Recent congresses have been held in Japan, Italy, Brazil, Turkey and Australia.

The prestigious speaker list for WCDT2018 includes:

The program schedule is broken into Keynote and Concurrent Lectures, an Educators Forum, a Lunch and Learn Session, and Elective Workshops, which include the following topics:

Complete with the backdrop of beautiful San Diego, this event is not to be missed. Visit wcdt2018.com for more information and to register, and watch this preview video to learn more about the event.

About the American Association of Endodontists

The American Association of Endodontists, headquartered in Chicago, represents more than 8,000 members worldwide. Endodontics is one of nine dental specialties formally recognized by the American Dental Association. The AAE, founded in 1943, is dedicated to excellence in the art and science of endodontics and to the highest standard of patient care. The Association inspires its members to pursue professional advancement and personal fulfillment through education, research, advocacy, leadership, communication and service. For more information about the AAE, visit the Association’s website at aae.org.

About the International Association for Dental Traumatology

The International Association of Dental Traumatology (IADT) is a non-profit, public benefit professional organization whose mission is to promote optimal prevention, research, and treatment service in the field of traumatic dental injuries through interaction with dental and medical colleagues, the public, and interested parties in education, sports, industry and appropriate governmental agencies. IADT currently has over 1,000 members and is governed by an international board of directors.