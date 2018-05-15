Rensselaer Center for Architecture Science and Ecology To Participate in Industry City Open Studios

Newswise — The Center for Architecture Science and Ecology (CASE) at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute will open its doors to visitors as part of the Industry City Open Studios event in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Saturday and Sunday, May 19 and 20, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Industry City is a creative hub located in a complex of former warehouses on the Brooklyn waterfront that is home to a diverse group of design, technology, and manufacturing businesses. During the event, more than 100 studios will be open, featuring painters, architects, and furniture and textile designers, among other makers and manufacturers.

CASE, which moved into Industry City in January, is an academic-industrial alliance that conducts interdisciplinary research focused on next-generation building technologies for a sustainable built environment.

Hosted by the School of Architecture at Rensselaer, and co-located on the Rensselaer campus in Troy, N.Y., and in Brooklyn, CASE is pushing the boundaries of environmental performance in urban building systems on a global scale, through actual building projects as research test beds.

“We address the need for accelerated innovation of radically new architectural systems capable of harnessing local ecological energy, and integrating better with both human and natural systems,” said Josh Draper, a lecturer in the School of Architecture at Rensselaer whose research at CASE focuses on advanced forming technologies and agricultural by-products as building materials.

“CASE and Rensselaer are almost brand new to Industry City,” said Draper. “However, we’ve found that the culture here is definitely an open one where collaborations and networking naturally happen.”

During the Industry City Open Studios event, students and faculty at CASE will be available to talk to visitors about the center’s work.

Industry City is located in the Sunset Park neighborhood in Brooklyn. Visit CASE at 86 34th Street, Building 6, 6th Floor in Suite D-601. For more information on CASE, visit case.rpi.edu.

