Study: Subsidized Payments May Help Foster Demand for HPV Vaccination in Hong Kong

Newswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—May 16, 2018—Value in Health, the official journal of ISPOR (the professional society for health economics and outcomes research), announced today the publication of new research suggesting that subsidized or part-payment from the Hong Kong government should be considered to help foster mothers’ willingness to pay for human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination for their daughters. The report of these findings, Mother's Preferences and Willingness to Pay for Human Papillomavirus Vaccination for Their Daughters: A Discrete Choice Experiment in Hong Kong, was published in the May 2018 issue of Value in Health.

The main objectives of the study were to investigate local mothers’ choices and decision making when contemplating the attributes of HPV vaccination and to determine their preferences and willingness to pay (WTP) for it for their daughters aged 8-17 years.

The study showed that 4 key attributes had a significant effect on mothers’ WTP for the vaccine: (1) side-effects, (2) protection against cervical cancer, (3) protection duration, and (4) out-of-pocket cost. Maximum WTP for an ideal vaccine (ie, 100% lifetime protection and 0% side effects) was HK$8976 (US$1129). The estimated WTP for vaccines currently available was HK$1620 (US$208), lower than current market price. Among those who had a monthly household income greater than HK$100,000 (US$12,821), the WTP for vaccines currently offered were higher than the market price. The authors note the importance of recognizing that preferences and WTP for HPV vaccine are culture-specific and subject to socioeconomic status as indicated by education level and household income.

“The disease burden of cervical cancer in Hong Kong is relatively higher than that in other developed countries, and the reported vaccine administration rate in Hong Kong is continuously low, yet there is currently no universal organized HPV vaccination program in the region,” said lead author Carlos King Ho Wong, PhD, University of Hong Kong. “This study provides new data on how HPV vaccine features are viewed and valued by mothers, by measuring how much benefit mothers perceived for ideal and current vaccine technologies. We believe that subsidized or part-payment from the Hong Kong government should be considered to help foster mothers’ willingness to pay for HPV vaccination for their daughters.”

