Babson College’s Inaugural Cohort Of Global Scholars Graduates

Newswise — Babson College’s inaugural cohort of Global Scholars is graduating this May 2018. Four of the highly talented international students will be walking at Commencement, while the fifth member of the cohort graduated through the accelerated degree path in 2017.

“On behalf of the entire Babson community, I am thrilled to congratulate our exceptional Global Scholars as they graduate from Babson and embark on the next step in their journey,” says Babson College President Kerry Healey. “Founding the Global Scholars program is one of my proudest achievements as president of Babson. I strongly believe that everywhere, in every situation, there are aspiring leaders with the potential to change the world for the better. Our Global Scholars prove that to be true. They contribute immensely to our campus community, enhance our global impact, and exemplify the transformative power of entrepreneurship.”

The Global Scholars are: Cassiano dos Santos – Brazil, Lizaveta Litvinava – Belarus, Salome Mosehle – South Africa, Rosine Ndayishimiye – Rwanda, and Eshwa Azadzoi — Afganistan.

The Global Scholars program is sponsored by generous gifts from donors to the College. Jay and Nancy Nichols ’82, P’11, sponsored two of the Global Scholars in full and grew very close to the students through their time at Babson.

“It has been an absolute joy getting to know Rosine and Salome, the students we were able to support with our contribution to the Global Scholars Program at Babson College,” says Jay and Nancy Nichols. “Watching these exceptional women grow in their Babson experience has been inspirational. Knowing their parents would want to see where this all took place and witness their accomplishments, it only seemed right for their parents to see them graduate. We extended our support to provide for the travel expenses for their families to come to Babson from South Africa and Rwanda. We are extremely proud of what Rosine and Salome have made of their Babson experience and credit Kerry Healey for her vision of this wonderful program.”

About Global Scholars

Each year since 2014, a small, highly talented group of international students is awarded need-based scholarships as part of our Global Scholars Program. In announcing the program at her inauguration, President Kerry Healey said, "Babson's Global Scholars will bring new perspectives and ideas to Babson that we, in turn, will share with the world."

Students selected for the Global Scholars Program receive four-year, full-tuition scholarships thanks to the generosity of Babson donors. Global Scholars with greater levels of financial need also will be awarded additional grant funds, in varying amounts based on need, to help with room and board, books and supplies, health insurance, and travel expenses.

About Babson College

Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader for Entrepreneurship of All Kinds®. The top-rankedcollege for entrepreneurship education, Babson is a dynamic living and learning laboratory where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society. We prepare the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in a common purpose to make a difference in the world, and have an impact on organizations of all sizes and types. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value.